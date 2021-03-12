ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - According to Orange Beach Fire Chief Michael Kimmerling, three people were rescued after their boat capsized on Friday, March 12.
Official say at approximately 11:30 a.m., crews with the Orange Beach Fire department received several calls about a capsized boat 150 yards from the shore near the Admiral’s Quarters condos.
They say several lifeguards were sent to rescue the people who were in the water after the vessel capsized.
The three individuals were safely brought to the shore and that no one was injured. He said they all refused further medical treatment.
The investigation into this incident will be handled by Orange Beach Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.