ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - According to Orange Beach Fire Chief Michael Kimmerling, three people were rescued after their boat capsized on Friday, March 12.

Official say at approximately 11:30 a.m., crews with the Orange Beach Fire department received several calls about a capsized boat 150 yards from the shore near the Admiral’s Quarters condos.

They say several lifeguards were sent to rescue the people who were in the water after the vessel capsized.

The three individuals were safely brought to the shore and that no one was injured. He said they all refused further medical treatment.

The investigation into this incident will be handled by Orange Beach Police.