MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police are releasing new information about a homicide investigation near I-65 and Cottage Hill Road.
Police said 24-year-old Allen Wilson was found on Angus Drive South.
Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation, but it wasn't the only crime that happened in the same area in the last 24 hours.
Mobile Police say Thursday night shortly after 10:30, they answered a call of shots fired in the same area where the body was found.
Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.
The vehicle hit a parked car on Jane Street, less than a half a mile away.
A man who didn't want to be identified told FOX10 News what he heard.
He said, "Sitting in the house watching a movie. I hear something crash, like I hear a car crash or something, really loud noise out here. So, I came, I looked out the window. When I looked out the window, that's when I see the cars running around the stop sign around the corner."
Mobile Police say the chase ended when the car hit a fence.
Police caught up to the two men inside.
Ricardo Pettway was booked in Metro Jail for attempting to elude police, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana
Kendrell Pettway is charged with attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
And in a third incident, a man tells police he was walking off Dauphin Street when two men drove up to him a shot him.
A passerby took the victim to the hospital.
According to MPD, through the course of the investigation, it was determined that 30-year-old Ricardo Pettway, 23-year-old Kenndrell Pettway and 24-year-old Jacorey Burage were responsible for the death of Allen Wilson.
All three suspects have been arrested and charged with murder.
