SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) -- Silverhill Police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was hit by a stray arrow.

According to investigators, it happened at a home on Woodpecker Drive during a graduation party. The girl was playing on an inflatable waterslide with other children -- when she was hit in the chest by the stray arrow from a neighbor who was target practicing.

We're told the child was airlifted to the hospital. No word on her condition.

Meanwhile, the neighbor who shot the arrow was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault.