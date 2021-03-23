DAPHNE, Ala. -- The Daphne Police Department wants to find the driver of a blue 2020 Nissan Kicks responsible for a hit-and-run.
The driver left the scene after hitting a 66-year-old woman on Timbercreek Boulevard near the Highway 181 intersection just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
There will be damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, including a missing headlight lens. The SUV may have a Tennessee license plate.
The victim was flown to the hospital on a helicopter. An update on her condition has not been released.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle or may have information is asked to call 251-620-0911 or contact Daphne PD through Messenger on Facebook.
