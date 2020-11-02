A 12-year-old student at Summerdale School is under arrest after police say he threatened several fellow students over social media, implying he might shoot them. The school went on lockdown as it opened Monday morning, November 2, 2020 and police presence was heavy while authorities investigated.
Summerdale Police said they found out about the threat from another agency around midnight. Investigators said the threat was made on Instagram through the use of emojis and video showing guns being handled.
“The Instagram posts were from a person that set up the account more or less anonymously,” said Sgt. John Gleaton with Summerdale Police. “The post included video that’s viral that’s been on the internet for some time.”
The post also included pictures of students, several of whom were circled, marking them as potential victims. Summerdale Police said the school system was notified, which in-turn alerted those families. School opened under lockdown Monday morning as a precaution and some buses were escorted to school by police or Sheriff’s deputies.
“When school opens under lockdown, all the students are escorted into either the cafeteria or a controlled area and they’re not allowed to leave the areas to where there’s…there’s teachers and law enforcement present,” Gleaton explained.
Meanwhile, Mobile Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit helped to identify the source. Once police alerted media of the lockdown and students began communicating with their parents, those parents began lining up to get their kids out of school. Many were upset that school hadn’t been canceled.
“I haven’t had time to investigate to find out what’s going on. I wouldn’t have sent her,” said Ashley Flowers after picking up her daughter. “I’m upset that they knew last night and didn’t you know, take precautions.”
Jacob Thompson was one of many students checked out early. He said he didn’t learn of the threat until he got to school.
“Like, kids in school…like my homeroom, they were like texting their parents to pick them up because…I didn’t know when I got to school there was a threat, but I just found out like because they were talking about it,” Thompson said.
School officials said they’d been in communication with law enforcement throughout the night. Based on experience and circumstances they were aware of around this threat, they thought it safe to open school this morning. As for the 7TH-grader who was arrested, they’ve been taken to the Baldwin County Juvenile Detention Center, facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.