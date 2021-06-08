SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) -- In a Spanish Fort Water board meeting Tuesday night, frustration boiling over and it all has to do with the cost of H2O.

“We are the second highest rate among 50 systems in the area,” said Jennifer Tobin, a longtime Spanish Fort resident.

Spanish Fort Water is proposing making it even more expensive. They are looking at raising rates 15 cents per thousand gallons used, something Tobin is against.

“If you’ve not lived here for a long time you’ve not realized that we’ve been fighting this for years,” she said. “Our rates are where they are because they’ve gone up on us so much.”

Tuesday night’s meeting brought out more than two dozen residents. Board members say the increase is to create a reserve fund to be able to settle a pending lawsuit with MAWSS who supplies a lot of the water for the system.

Tobin believes part of the problem stems from a roughly $800,000 water board building.

“Why did you spend that money, a lady in there said it, she said why do you go and spend this kind of money,” Tobin said. “I mean it’s budget, it’s home budget do you go out and pay $500,000 for a house when you know got huge bills and you can’t afford it?”

The water system says they are just passing on the cost of the water they are charged from MAWSS. This new rate increase was tabled in a 3 to 2 vote.

It is expected to come up again at the meeting next month.

Tobin hopes the rate increase fails.

“This is not going to be the last time, it’s 15 cents now, but it will be more later I promise, it’s happened too often in Spanish Fort,” she said.

The Spanish Fort Water board had no comment after the meeting.

MAWSS also declined to comment.