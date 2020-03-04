Youth Reach Gulf Coast, a local nonprofit out of Summerdale has already deployed to Nashville to help with recovery efforts.
YRGC gives young men between he ages of 18-22, who may have been on the wrong path, a second chance through mentorship, love, and lessons.
Officials with the organization said after seeing the devastation, it was an "easy decision" to go.
"It's always kind of a knee jerk reaction for us, it's alright let's go help," said David Williams who's with the organization.
Williams told FOX 10 News about the mass devastation he'd seen inn the few hours he'd been there. Neighborhoods shattered, homes turned into rubble, it's hard to see, he said.
"Just decimation man. It's so much worse, the close we're getting to the east side," Williams said.
Williams said their mission continues to come to fruition through this kind of work. It was confirmed through one of their young men, who is from Nashville.
"We have a guy that's actually from here that's been through Youth Reach in the last year. One of the things he said in the planning yesterday was he felt like he had taken so much from this area and had destroyed so much, he was really looking forward to helping people repair and rebuild," Williams explained.
The group of 15 arrived around 1 this afternoon and got straight to work.
"We just got here about an hour ago and we are already on 3 different houses. We are right now, cutting a part a massive tree at this house that I'm at and dragging it up to the road," he said.
This kind of work isn't uncommon to the organization. We were there as they headed to the Carolinas in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
The group gutted homes, cleaned mold, chopped down trees, and lent a hand in any way they possibly could.
To find out more about YRGC or to donate to their mission, click here.
