As Alabama’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) gets set to go online next week in Malbis, Mississippi only DDI has been operational for five years.
The design of the DDI in D’Iberville, MS is a little bit different than the one going in Malbis. It’s is what’s called a Split Diamond design. It only has half of the Interstate interaction. However, traffic going back and forth over the Intestate functions the same. It’s like nothing drivers in Alabama have seen before but for drivers in D’Iberville, traversing it has become second nature.
“After assessing going back and forth as many times as my wife and I do when we travel back and forth, I would say that it’s a pretty good system that they have,” said D’Iberville resident, Marcus Jackson.
Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials said it will take drivers about a month to get completely used to the new traffic pattern. By its nature, the DDI crisscrosses opposing traffic as it goes over the Interstate. While it sounds confusing and dangerous, I found out it’s anything but. Signal lights, road striping and signage are well laid out and move you through with ease.
“My first perception was that it was going to cause a lot of accidents but since I pass back and forth, going to Target, going back home, I haven’t really seen that many accidents,” Jackson added.
Several states now have the Diverging Diamond Interchange in their playbook. That’s because it creates a much smoother flow of traffic and cuts way back on accidents. About 21,000 vehicles use the D’Iberville DDI daily and highway officials said the benefits are clear.
“We’re averaging a couple accidents a year,” said MDOT District Engineer, Kelly Castleberry. “Mainly, it’s going to be a rear end accident, stopping short at the traffic signal which is a normal accident for a traffic signalization. Also, you may have one or two DUIs depending on the time of year and what’s going on there but as far as the right angle crashes which are the really bad crashes where you may have significant injury or a fatality, it cuts that out.”
Drivers who are a little apprehensive as Alabama’s first DDI opens in Malbis Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 are urged to follow the street signs and obey the traffic signals.
The entire interchange at Hwy. 181 and I-10 in Malbis will close at 9 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday to get the DDI ready to open. Alternate routes will be Highway 31 on the north side of I-10 to the Hwy. 98 overpass and on the south side, drivers should use Hwy. 90 the same way.
