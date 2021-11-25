It was a quiet “Black Friday Eve” as several stores across the Gulf Coast opted to remain closed this year for Thanksgiving.

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy all closed their doors.

But in a few hours that won’t be the case.

Shoppers say this year looked a lot different than in year’s past.

"It's different you know remembering back whenever you got up at 4:00 when the stores opening at 4:00 in the morning," Charles Cole said as he shopped in Spanish Fort with his wife.

With so many stores closed, shoppers say this made the selection very limited.

Tammy Carter says she and her friend drove over an hour from Mississippi because Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort was the only store they could find open.

"We decided last second that we wanted to come to the Bass Pro cause basically they are the only store open worth looking at," Carter said.

But Carter says despite shopping on Thursday she enjoys having the anticipation on Friday.

"I don't really like the stores open on Thursday's anyway," Carter said. "So it kind of takes the fun out of Black Friday. All the chaotic craziness of Black Friday."

In a few hours the stores will be opening up, and the parking lots will be looking a lot different.