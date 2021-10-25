According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a three-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Foley man.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday, Oct 25 on U.S. 98 at the 67 mile marker in Foley,
Fernando Garza-Monroy, 48, was fatally injured when the 2007 Dodge Caravan he was driving was struck in the rear by a 1999 International driven by Micheal Jerome Brzozowski, 32, of Elberta. Garza-Monroy’s vehicle then struck a 2017 Lexus driven by Kimberly Renee Fountain, 42, of Pensacola, Fla.
Garza-Monroy was pronounced deceased on scene.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
