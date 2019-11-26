Tuesday was the calm before the storm.
"It's been pretty good. no traffic. It's been great right now," said one traveler from Greenville, South Carolina.
Drivers might not be singing the same tune on Wednesday.
"We're going to see an excess of 55 million people traveling a distance of 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. About 90% of those people will be traveling by automobile," said Clay Ingram, PR and Marketing Manager for AAA Alabama.
According to AAA, 49.3 million travelers will hit the road, while 4.45 million fly and 1.49 million take trains, buses, or cruise ships. That's a total of 55 million travelers for Thanksgiving.
On average, AAA said the worst times are between 5 and 7. Those times vary by city.
"Anytime you have a holiday weekend you see an increase not only in the level of traffic but you see an increase in the people that are driving distracted, people that are driving intoxicated, lots of other things," Ingram said.
Since it's inevitable for some, Ingram suggests padding extra time, getting your car checked before leaving, and finding the cheapest gas.,
"At least check your tire pressure, your fluid level, your wiper blades," he said.
According to AAA's website, the average gas price for Alabama Tuesday was $2.28, only a cent more than a year ago.
"If you're not paying attention you can pay 30-35 cents a gallon potentially more than you might have to otherwise," Ingram explained.
As for local drivers, Ingram said it's still necessary to practice safety with the possible influx of visitors and other folks on the road.
"You combine that with some road construction and football games and weekend shopping, things like that, it's going to result in some pretty busy highways and roadways in Alabama," Ingram added.
Alabama State Troopers will have an increased presence on the road this weekend.
