BAY MINTETTE, Ala. (WALA) – Some 600 students who had signed up for the Baldwin County Virtual School program are returning to traditional schools, officials said Thursday.
Baldwin County school system administrators said at a news conference that roughly 250 elementary students and 350 secondary students are leaving the program. The transfers come after a variety of frustrations expressed by parents, ranging from an inability to deliver Chromebooks to some students before last week’s start of school to worries over disorganization.
Renee Carter, the system’s dean of academics, said administrators anticipated those issues.
“We have faced challenges with Virtual,” she said. “We will face challenges as the year proceeds because we have 8,000 students on technology devices in their home. So, we’re helping them from a telephone to work through these things.”
Superintendent Eddie Tyler said at today’s news conference that it has been a tremendous achievement to hire 70 new teachers in a matter of weeks to staff the Virtual School. About half of them came from outside the school system, which means they needed to get computers and get up to speed.
In addition, Carter said the system did not have the time to do the kind of orientation with parents that administrators would have liked.
Assistant Superintendent Hope Zeanah said transferring a student is about a weeklong process.
“When we looked at how many students enrolled in July, and the number days that we had to get all those steps taken care of, that’s where the crunch came in. And some parents got really nervous. They thought their children were missing some of the activities.”
Add to that the sheer numbers, Zeanah said, and it is not hard to see why administrators struggled to keep up.
“This was a new experience, as Mr. Tyler said, to have that many at one time,” she said. “Typically, when a new student comes in from outside the county, we may have, you know, five or 10 here, but not 3,000 at one place.”
But administrators assured parents that their children are not falling behind with the slow start.
“We’re moving into full curriculum. We’re doing everything in the Virtual School that brick and mortar is doing,” Carter said. “We’re following the pacing guide. We’re using the same materials, same curriculum that they’re using. So, in a brick and mortar school the first two weeks, they’re basically doing the same thing we are.”
Zeenah also said some parents may feel less hesitant about sending their kids to a brick-and-mortar school after seeing that COVID-19 numbers have been relatively low after the first week. Others, she added, either did not have a great understanding of what the program would entail or found they had connectivity issues.
“We are finding that parents are learning that this is more difficult than they thought it was, some of them, the technology issues,” she said. “Our help desk has gotten numerous calls about how to log in.”
Even with the loss of 600 students, the Virtual School will be the state’s biggest school.
