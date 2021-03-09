After a Baldwin County judge reduced his bond by more than $470,000, the man accused of opening fire on the Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort last September has bonded out of jail. It’s not sitting well with Spanish Fort Police Chief, John Barber who is concerned now that Robert Smith, Jr. has been released.

“I am very surprised. I’m very concerned that he is now released from Baldwin County Jail,” Barber said.

Smith had requested a reduction in his bond before, but this time was different. Smith was recently indicted by the Grand Jury, moving his case from District Court to Circuit Court. Once this happened, Smith’s defense team requested another hearing for bond reduction. That hearing was held late last week in front of Presiding Circuit Court Judge, Clark Stankoski. After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Stankoski lowered Smith’s bond from $570,000 to $96,500.

“With the reduction, he was in very short order able to make it, so he’s out,” Barber said. “My understanding is he has an ankle monitor on him but that’s not the same as being behind bars.”

One of Robert Smith’s defense attorneys, Wayne Doerr declined to comment on the case but did confirm that he’s unsuccessfully tried to get Smith’s bond reduced several times before in District Court. The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office said it argued against reducing the bond and is disappointed in the result. However, prosecutors also said the current bond amounts do fall within the guidelines for the charges Smith faces.

Chief Barber said Smith is a danger to those around him and should not have been able to make bond so easily.

“That day, you know I believe he showed complete disregard for human life. He started off with an assault weapon, went to a shotgun…pistol. He had body armor in his vehicle,” Barber explained. “When my officers approached though Hal, he actually donned the body armor…put it on as he sees the officers approaching.”

Robert Smith is charged with assault second, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment. An arraignment has been set for April 28, 2021. While out on bond Smith will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain on house arrest.