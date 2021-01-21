ADPH, Baldwin County EMA work to keep up with demand for COVID vaccine

Cars were lined up for blocks to be first in line at the first come, first served mass vaccination clinic at Daphne Civic Center for the second time this week.
More than 400 people were registered and vaccinated by the end of the day Tuesday.
360 more were told to return Thursday for their first round of shots.
"We came Tuesday a little too late. If we get in today its well worth it," said Pat Gasaway, who was in line with her husband for the vaccine.
Demand for the vaccine exceeded expectations, even with shots only available right now to people 75 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders.
ADPH has already doubled the number of targeted vaccines per day, from 400 to 800.
Some folks say they still weren't taking any chances.
More registration lines were added to help alleviate traffic and speed up the process.
An expedited lane for healthcare workers and first responders was also added.
Within an hour of gates opening for registration, all 800 vaccine time slots were taken.
Those too late to make the cut for today were booked for next Tuesday.
We're told they are hoping to continue to increase supply in step with the demand.
"Right now we do know that we can do 800 vaccines a day. Of course we may look to increase that if staffing and vaccine availability increases," said Jenni Guerry, with Baldwin County EMA.
There are two more mass vaccination clinics scheduled for next week at the Daphne Civic Center. Registration opens at 6:30 on Tuesday and Thursday, with vaccination appointments running from 9-3 pm.
Again, this is only for those 75 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.