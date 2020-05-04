There's a testing site shortage in rural areas of Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ADPH officials said COVID-19 testing sites aren't readily available because of proximity and transportation for some rural parts of the state.
ADPH is working to change that. Officials say they are working hard to get more testing sites in the areas farther from bigger cities.
State Assistant Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said while the numbers are low in some places like Baldwin County, it could be because of the lack of testing.
“We do know that while much of Alabama is rural. This is a problem for persons in terms of transportation. In terms of overall access to healthcare providers. One of the actions that the Alabama Dept of Public Health has taken in response to that is to have clinics in rural health department locations or in rural locations,” Dr. Landers said.
Baldwin County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood said this doesn't apply to Baldwin County. She believes the county has enough testing.
Currently Baldwin County has 4 state health department run testing sites and testing at the 3 larger hospitals in the county.
There is also COVID-19 testing at some private clinics.
While it would be a luxury to have more sites, Underwood believes it's not a necessity.
“I think that we have people who have taken this seriously and since we are more spread out in Baldwin County, much more rural are that could help. I think the elderly people who are the most vulnerable and have underlying health conditions have heeded the call,” Commissioner Underwood explained.
As of Monday, Baldwin County had 348 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 3,411 people were tested in the county and 4 people have died.
