Bayside Academy capped the 50th AHSAA Volleyball Championships with its 19th straight win and set a national record.
The Admirals, coached by Ann Schilling, defeated West Point High School (52-4) 3, West Point (50-16) 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-10) in Wednesday's Class 5A championship match the Birmingham Crossplex’s Bill Harris Arena.
Bayside Academy capped the 50th AHSAA Volleyball Championships with its 19th straight state title, which set a national record.
The Admirals, coached by Ann Schilling, defeated West Point High School (52-4) 3, West Point (50-16) 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-10) in Wednesday's Class 5A championship match at the Birmingham Crossplex’s Bill Harris Arena.
The state championship streak dates back to 2002.
It’s the school’s 29th overall title, which is also a national record.
Bayside is also the first school in history to own titles in classes 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A.
"I am very happy for the five seniors especially. They have worked so hard through some trying times with Covid-19 and hurricanes. They had to make some big sacrifices but it made it all worth it in the end," said Ann Schilling, Head Coach.
AHSAA 2020 STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28
CLASS 2A FINALS
Addison (37-16) 3, G.W. Long (32-5) 1 (25-13, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18)
CLASS 6A FINALS
Mountain Brook (34-12) 3, Hartselle (54-12) 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-16)
CLASS 1A FINALS
Bayshore Christian (21-10) 3, Donoho (32-15) 1 (25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15)
CLASS 5A FINALS
Bayside Academy (52-4) 3, West Point (50-16) 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-10)
THURSDAY, Oct. 29
CLASS 3A FINALS
Trinity (24-8) 3, Plainview (29-20) 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-18)
CLASS 4A FINALS
Montgomery Academy (34-7) 3, Curry (56-11) 1 (25-21, 21-25, 2516, 25-21)
CLASS 7A FINALS
Hoover (50-1) 3, Spain Park (27-11) 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.