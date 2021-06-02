GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- It was a big day Tuesday at Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores.

Project construction and erection teams from Mobile-based general contractor White-Spunner Construction oversaw the "cab lift" which was placed atop the newly constructed air traffic control tower at the airpot.

According to the company, the cab is 75 percent complete and weighs just under 90,000 pounds. It was hoisted to its position atop the tower by a 450-ton crane.

Jeff Carrico, chief operations officer and head of operations for the tower project, explained that this was a complex and dangerous task but the extensive planning and process development by the WSC team, ensured a very smooth and orchestrated control tower lift. "Our crew included ten steel erectors, our project engineer, safety director and several crane operators to oversee and perform this highly complex lift," he said for a news release.

Carrico said the lift placement of the cab was accomplished in less than 20 minutes.

The building tower itself, which is a first-ever project for WSC, is scheduled to be completed later this year.

The tower component consists of six stories built with two-toned precast concrete exterior panels with steel and concrete floor systems. There are architectural steel canopies on all four sides of the tower. The curtainwall window glass and glazing are designed to exceed hurricane and impact standards due to its proximity to the Gulf coast.

The cab also includes an observation platform, a catwalk and beacon lights atop the tower that will illuminate it in all directions. The cab piece will extend the building height to 87 feet.

It will offer controllers 360-degree views of the airport.

The next phase of the construction is focused on exterior and interior finishes, and the electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems. When finished, the cab will house all the necessary instrumentation and communication equipment needed to support a full functioning and expanding commercial airport for years to come, according to White-Spunner.