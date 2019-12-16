ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) – A party where a fatal shooting took place over the weekend violated the policy of the company that handled the booking, according to the firm.
Dominque Marshall died early Sunday morning from a fatal gunshot at the home in Elsanor, just east of Robertsdale.
Airbnb, which matches property owners with people looking for short-term rentals, told FOX10 News on Monday that the gathering violated the “no party” condition of the property’s owner. In addition, the company recently instituted a new policy prohibiting “open-invite” parties regardless of whether the property owner allows it.
The company said it has banned the renter from its platform.
“Our hearts go out to Dominique’s family and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time,” the company said in a prepared statement. “Airbnb bans both unauthorized parties and ‘open-invite’ parties, and we condemn the behavior that reportedly took place here in Robertsdale.”
Airbnb also said it is cooperating with law enforcement authorities.
“We have also reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office to offer support for their investigation as they seek to bring those accountable to justice,” the company stated.
Investigators told FOX10 News that a huge group of young people gathered at the home at G.W. Lewis Lane and U.S. 90 on Saturday night.
Under the policy announced earlier this month by Airbnb, the company bans any event that the organizer opens up to anyone who wants to attend, including parities advertised on social media.
“Hosts who attempt to circumvent this ban and allow guests to throw large parties will be subject to consequences,” the company states on its website.
Airbnb also indicated that it recently launched a neighborhood support hotline where people can report noise and other nuisances.
The company states that negative incidents are rare; in the 12-month period ending July 31, just 0.5 percent of property owners on the platform reported safety-related issues.
Some 215,000 travelers used the site to book properties in Alabama in 2018, earning $31 million for the property owners. Baldwin County, with its tourist-friendly beaches, was far and away the most popular destination in Alabama for Airbnb users. About 96,000 people used the platform to rent properties there last year. Property owners made $17.3 million.
Mobile County ranked third in the state, drawing 17,000 visitors through the platform. The property owners made $2 million.
A handful of cities in Alabama have regulations governing short-term rentals, but they mainly have to do with collecting lodging taxes.
