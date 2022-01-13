GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The United States Supreme Court blocked the President's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses.

While some are calling this a huge hit on the Biden agenda, FOX10 spoke to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall Thursday afternoon who told us the ruling was “mixed results”.

In that ruling, employees also won't be subjected to regular testing and the wearing of masks at work. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall applauded the decision.

"We're dealing with a difficult labor environment. For many businesses right now, it's difficult enough to provide sufficient employees to do the job of their respective businesses. Had this mandate gone into place, it would've dramatically impacted that. Not only in Alabama, but across this country," Attorney General Marshall said.

President Biden weighed in with this statement saying in part:

"...I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law".

But it wasn't all bad news for the White House as the Supreme Court upheld Biden’s mandate for a lot of healthcare facilities and workers.

Attorney General Marshall said this will not have the desired effect that the White House is hoping for.

"We think that a significant number of healthcare workers will not continue to stay on their jobs as a result of this. There is no testing exception that's part of this mandate itself. I think it's going to have the opposite effect of what the Biden administration is intending," Attorney General Marshall said.