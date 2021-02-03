It may not be the classic dinner and a movie, but a kiss at the end of the night is guaranteed.
If you're looking to mix it up this Valentine's Day, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is auctioning off something much more memorable than flowers and candy.
They call it their Wild Heart Adventure Date.
You can do dinner with the big cats, take your love to new heights with the giraffes, or sprinkle in some magic with the wild card option.
"You'll learn about the diets, and enrichment and training and conservation, and you'll get to see some up close," said Joel Hamilton, Director of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.
Masks are encouraged, but at least for Benjamin the Giraffe, social distancing is optionable.
Each date package is good for a year, includes three animal encounters, and goes up for auction Thursday morning.
Bidding starts at $50.
The only requirement is you must be 18 or older.
The auction will go live on the zoo's website Thursday at 9 am, and will continue throughout the weekend.
