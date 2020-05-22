One of the major entertainment venues re-opening this weekend is the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.
The zoo opened up their brand new 25-acre facility on March 11, and were forced to shut down just a week later due to Coronavirus restrictions.
The zoo solely runs on admission, revenue, and donations, and were hoping to make some of their money back they spent building the new facility during spring break season, which unfortunately did not happen.
They say they are thrilled to reopen their doors Saturday morning, of course with some restrictions.
“We are sanitizing everything, and you see I have this mask on. All the zoo staff will be wearing masks and we’re encouraging our visitors to wear masks. It protects our staff, and it also helps protect our animals too,” said Wendy Johnson, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Director of Development.
They say places like the gift shop will be at 50% capacity, and attractions, including animal encounters will be closed.
They will open their gates beginning at 9 am Saturday.
