SUMMERDALE, Ala (WALA) -- The Alabama National Guard is helping hard hit communities in Southern Baldwin County by giving out food and water.
“There were no distribution centers for food,” said Wendy Arthur who lives in Summerdale. “There was water and ice, but no food. The town was really hit hard.”
The National Guard unit set up at Summerdale Town Hall Monday afternoon. They arrived with water and food. Necessities many need right now in the area.
“Water is so essential you don’t realize how much you need it until you don’t have it any longer,” Sharon Perez.
“Very thankful because a lot of people don’t have that and don’t have opportunity to get food, so just like very thankful and blessed that they’re doing that,” said Lydia Reno.
Parts of Summerdale remain in the dark with no clear answer when power will be restored.
The Alabama National Guard is trying to do anything they can to help.
“It’s what comes with the uniform,” said Jamere Shepherd with the Alabama National Guard. “We’re here to help the people. We’re here to protect our country and just get in where we can fit in.”
Many are thankful that help has finally arrived to their community in need.
“We got a baby here and it’s just so hard,” Perez said. “Be thankful for what you have and hold onto each other.”
There are 11 sites throughout Baldwin County.
-- Bay Minette First Baptist Church Bay Minette 1201 Hand Ave. Bay Minette, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
-- Elberta Elberta Fire Department 13125 Chicago St. Elberta, AL Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
-- Fairhope Volanta Park 523 Volanta Ave. Fairhope, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
-- Foley Foley Soccer Complex 18507 US Hwy. 98 Foley, AL Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
-- Gulf Shores Gulf Shores Sportsplex 19025 Oak Rd West (County Rd. 6) Gulf Shores, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. NOTE: The City of Gulf Shores has set up an additional location on the island at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church on Hwy. 59
-- Lillian Lillian Community Club 34148 Widell Ave. Lillian, AL Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
-- Orange Beach Christian Life – The Island Church 25550 Canal Rd. Orange Beach Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
-- Perdido Beach Perdido Beach Fire Department 8450 Escambia Ave. Perdido Beach, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
-- Robertsdale South Baldwin County Coliseum 19477 Fairground Rd. Robertsdale, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
-- Seminole Seminole Fire Department Station 22 32268 Hwy. 90 Seminole, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
-- Summerdale 502 West Lee Ave. Summerdale, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
