DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Reacting to the chaotic protest which reached the floor of the U.S. Congress Wednesday, Alabama State Representative Matt Simpson says it should be condemned by people on all sides.
“We send the wrong message right now when we politically have gotten so divided that violence is the answer or that storming the Capitol seems to be the answer, that’s not right," Simpson told FOX10 News.
Simpson, who serves State House District 96, and was elected in a heavily Republican part of Baldwin County, also thinks it's time the GOP move on from the results of 2020 Presidential Election.
"I think we do need to say it's time to move on, it's time to come together, it's time for us to look and evaluate, we cannot continue to fight losing battles, we can't fight battles we can't win," Simpson said. "We need to focus on what we can do to win in 2022, to get the House back in 2022, to get the Senate back in 2022, and to be on strong footing in 2024 to take back the White House."
