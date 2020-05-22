The Hangout will lend its stage to some very special graduates Friday afternoon.
Alabama School of Math and Science will hold its graduation ceremony beachfront at the Hangout.
Graduates and their families were smiling ear to ear under their masks, as they were able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma after all, after weeks of uncertainty.
Alabama School of Math and Science is a public boarding school, teaching the best and brightest sophomores, juniors, and seniors across 57 counties free of tuition.
While they have had to accept missing prom and many other senior activities, graduates say being able to celebrate all they’ve achieved meant the world to them.
“It means a lot to me to be able to have this because we worked so hard to get to this point and to be able to have it and get to this point and walk across the stage to receive that diploma from the Alabama School of Math and Science, the most prestigious school in the state of Alabama, its amazing," said Brianna Miles, a graduate.
Many graduates like Miles will be moving into math and science related programs, like chemical engineering in the fall.
We’d like to wish the best of luck to all 2020 graduates.
