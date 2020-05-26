Alan Jackson will perform a pair of shows June 5 and 6 in Cullman and Fairhope.
According to his website:
"Alan Jackson will perform a pair of shows June 5 & 6 in Alabama as he launches his first-ever “Small Town Drive-In” concerts – presented by Pepsi – bringing three decades of hits to music fans in a unique “drive-in meets concert” experience, giving attendees a quality-of-life activity during this current time of isolation and uncertainty.
Jackson will stage two shows – June 5 in Cullman, AL (on the open-field site of the long-running Rock the South festival) and June 6 in Fairhope, AL (on the grounds of Oak Hollow Farm)."
