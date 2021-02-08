ALDI to begin construction on multi-million dollar distribution center in Baldwin County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Grocery store chain Aldi will break ground on its new distribution center and regional headquarters in Baldwin County on Wednesday, the company announced.

Aldi is making a $100 million investment in the area, and its construction of the distribution hub in Loxley creates 200 new jobs. The facility will be 564,000 square feet.

"It's a great facility, a big investment which means big things for our community," Lee Lawson, president of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance said. "It's a put a nice validation stamp not only on Loxley, but on Baldwin County.

Aldi says it intends on building dozens of grocery stores across the Gulf Coast, but did not reveal which cities will get one.

Aldi plans on beginning operations in Baldwin County by the end of 2022.