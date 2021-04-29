BADLWIN COUNTY, Ala. --According to ALDOT, starting tomorrow at 8:30 AM, the current access to Austin Rd. from SR-181 in Baldwin County will be permanently closed.
Motorists will use the new Austin Rd. access point across from Corte Rd.
This access point relocation is a part of the SR-181 widening project.
