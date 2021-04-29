ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --The ALDOT Canal Road widening project - between 161 (Doc's) and Williams Silvers Parkway (approx. 2.3 miles) - is nearing completion and traffic delays should be expected over the next two weeks.

Resurfacing of the entire roadway began this week (April 26-30) and will last for approximately two weeks.

If needed, crews will work on weekends during that time. This portion of work requires lane closures. Motorists should plan accordingly.

Please remember to slow down in the work zone.

This week is also National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW). It is an annual campaign to spread awareness for work zone safety and to encourage safe driving.

This year’s theme for NWZAW is “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.”

For the Canal Road project, ALDOT and the contractor continue to focus on finishing before Memorial Day weekend.

If the roadway construction is not completed prior to the holiday weekend, the contractor has agreed to work during night hours.

Once complete, there will be five lanes on this portion of Canal Road with 4- to 6-foot shoulders on each side.