SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Transportation announced via Twitter this morning that, beginning today, the south Old Mobile Highway connector at U.S. 31 will be permanently closed.
This is in Spanish Fort.
The connector has been converted to a cul-de-sac.
ALDOT says motorists can access Old Mobile Highway by using the new connector near Prodisee Pantry.
