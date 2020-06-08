SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – It has been more than 24 hours since ALDOT was forced to close the Causeway. Crews are still working to get the road cleaned up after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooded it.
On Monday, whipping winds combined with rounds of heavy rain kept the Causeway and the restaurants along it closed.
“We’ve had the parking lot get flooded before, but never where it came out over the street like it did on this one,” said Pete Blohme who owns Ed’s Seafood Shed. “Probably three feet just in the parking lot.”
Hours after high tide, Ed’s Seafood Shed remained under several inches of water. Blohme said in the two and half years he has owned the restaurant this is the worst flooding he has seen.
“If you look around our dumpster is in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “There’s debris around, obviously pretty intense surge.”
It is not just the water that is causing all the issues, it is also sea debris that is littering the Causeway.
With the Causeway closed, the Bayway was the only option for drivers. On this Monday, it looked more like weekend beach traffic.
Back at Ed’s, the submerged parking lot a nice hiding spot for a gator. The hope is the water recedes so they can reopen.
“We’re planning on getting here early tomorrow and hopefully putting everything back together,” Blohme said. “You know we just want to get back to business, it’s been a tough year.”
