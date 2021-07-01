Alabama Department of Transportation said in a tweet today that between noon and 6 p.m. today and tomorrow commercial truck traffic may be detoured from I-10 at Exits 26b & 27 to the Africatown bridge.

According to ALDOT In order to facilitate the large volume of holiday traffic crossing the I-10 Bayway, the Mobile Police Department will be working with ALDOT ASAP crews to quickly assist and mitigate any delays along the Bayway.