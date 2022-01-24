MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Companies and other organizations that have commercial vehicles in the region have gotten postcards from the Alabama Department of Transportation seeking information that could be crucial to a revived Interstate 10 bridge project.

State transportation officials said more than 500 surveys have gone out seeking information about commercial traffic across Mobile Bay. ALDOT is offered a little incentive to fleet managers to log on to a website and complete the survey -- $40 in Amazon credit.

“The purpose is to gain information on travel times, route preferences, and cost impacts to build out the traffic and revenue studies that ALDOT will present to the MPOs (Metropolitan Planning Organizations” in the coming months,” project spokesman Stephen Worley told FOX10 News in a prepared statement.

According to ALDOT, the average daily traffic count on I-10 over the Mobile River is 65,154 – and up to 100,000 on peak days – on a route designed to handle 30,000. About 14 percent of traffic is trucks.

“What we’re trying to separate out is how much of that originates in the Mobile and Baldwin area and how many runs they make,” aid ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris.

The survey is going not only to trucking firms but other companies and even government agencies that have fleets of vehicles. For instance, the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission got one of the surveys, Kevin Harrison, director of transportation for the organization, said planners frequently cross Mobile Bay because they assist small towns throughout the area that do not have their planning departments. He said the agency’s Council on Aging has a dozen Ford Taurus cars.

Results of the survey are part of a process kicked off last year when MPOs in Mobile and the Eastern Shore voted to restart the project after killing an earlier version the sparked a massive public backlash in 2019 over tolls as high as $6 per car for a one-way trip. The latest iteration would cap tolls at $2.50 per car and provide of levies up to $18 for big trucks, while maintaining free use of the Wallace and Bankhead tunnels.

Transportation Direction John Cooper formally accepted the new framework this month, but before the plan can move forward, a new round is traffic studies are necessary.

“You have to do an elaborate set of studies … before you can move forward with any type of project,” Harris said.

Harrison, of the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, said data yielded by the survey will aid the development of those studies.

“There’s a lot of people getting the survey, more than just the ones with commercial vehicles,” he said. “And what they’re doing is there’s a travel demand model, or a traffic simulator. And the truck, or the commercial component of that simulator, has to be validated or checked against something factual.”

Harrison said he is confident that the new studies will show that the current plan is feasible.

“It’s really for input into the toll revenue study that the state’s consultant is doing for them to determine how many commercial trips can be expected – that are going on now – and what can be expected in the future,” he said. “And that all is input into this model.”

Harrison said he expects that work to be completed in February or March, with public meetings to follow. If all goes well, he said, the MPOs could vote to modify their project plans. After that, more engineering studies would be needed.

The new plan calls for a six-lane bridge and a new expanded Bayway to be built simultaneously over a five-year period. Planners are racing to get this off the ground before a federal grant expires.

“The big crunch is the deadline for the $125 million, which is September,” Harrison said. “So if we can get all this done and get the actual project, authorized, which means the feds have said it’s ready to go, the project is authorized and ready to start spending money. That's probably when that five-year clock will start.”