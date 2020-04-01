FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin a routine maintenance resurfacing project on a portion of SR-59 in Baldwin County beginning Monday, April 6, officials announced Wednesday.
They say the scope of the project includes resurfacing, striping, and performing guardrail replacement on 5.2 miles of SR-59 from the junction of East 29th Ave. to the junction of CR-12 in Foley.
Motorists can expect weekday, alternating lane closures between 7:00 am to 5:00 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and obey all reduced speed limits within the construction zone.
The $2.9 million- dollar project, awarded to Mobile Asphalt Company, LLC, is expected to be complete early Fall 2020.
