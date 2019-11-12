The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin a routine maintenance resurfacing project on a portion of US-31 in Bay Minette beginning November 13, 2019.
The scope of the project includes resurfacing and striping 1.6 miles of US-31 from Pine St. to Crosby Mill Rd (MP 20.9 - MP 22.7) which encompasses the square around the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette.
The project also includes a “road diet” from Blackburn Ave. to Crosby Mill Rd. This four-lane undivided portion of the project will be restriped as a three-lane highway with a designated two-way center turn lane when complete.
The square will be closed to traffic Saturday November 16th and Sunday November 17th for paving operations and will be opened back up to traffic Monday morning.
Traffic will be directed by signage and law enforcement around the square, and motorists should use extra caution in this area. Once the square resurfacing is complete, motorists can expect daytime, alternating lane closures, with school zone restrictions between 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., throughout the rest of the project. Motorists can also expect some nighttime parking restrictions between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM in the square for striping operations.
The $1.05 million-dollar contract was awarded to Mobile Asphalt Company, LLC and is expected to be complete Spring 2020.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and obey all reduced speed limits within the construction zone. ALDOT asks that drivers use extra caution and avoid distracted driving.
