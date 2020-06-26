DAPHNE, Ala. -- Weather permitting, ALDOT is closing the Interstate 10 and State Route 181 interchange on Sunday, June 28, beginning at 9 p.m. in order to prepare for shifting traffic into the new diverging diamond configuration.
The scope of work for the interchange closure includes, closing the SR-181 north and southbound lanes between Eastern Shore Blvd. and Demetrios Blvd. as well as the I-10 entrance and exit ramps beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday night. Motorists will not be able to exit or enter I-10 at SR-181 nor will they be able to cross the I-10 overpass on SR-181. Motorists will be detoured at Exit 35 where they can use US-90 and US-31 to access SR-181 and I-10.
The interchange will be open with traffic shifted into the new diverging diamond traffic configuration by Wednesday, July 1, at 5 a.m.
