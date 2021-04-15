MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of the US-90/98 Causeway (SR-16) from just east of the Tensaw River Bridge to east of the Blakely River Bridge in Spanish Fort on Sunday night, April 18.

The scope of the project includes 4.6 miles of grading, paving, and striping operations as well as guardrail improvements.

Motorists can expect alternating, nightly lane closures Sunday through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should follow all traffic control signage and use extra caution and reduced speeds in the work zone.

The $2.6 million-dollar project was awarded to H.O. Weaver and Sons Inc and is anticipated to be completed in Early June 2021.

ALDOT's mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally and economically sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.