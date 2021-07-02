DAPHNE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates shifting traffic into the newly constructed northbound lanes on SR-181 between just south of the SR-104/SR-181 junction to just south of the SR-181/CR-64 junction Monday morning, July 12.

Motorists will still have a lane of travel in each direction.

A flagging operation will be implemented at the SR-181/SR-104 junction during the shift while signals are repositioned.

Once traffic is shifted, the southbound lanes will be closed in this area so that crews can complete drainage operations related to the widening project.

The widening project is on track to be completed in late Summer 2022 with traffic utilizing all four lanes by Spring 2022.