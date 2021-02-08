BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash at approximately 3:52 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, has claimed two lives.

According to ALEA, 21-year-old Amberly Noel Montgomery of Mobile was killed when the 2017 Hyundai Elantra she was driving collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Paiton Brianna Goodwin, 24, also of Mobile. Both drivers were pronounced deceased on scene.

Officials say the crash occurred on Interstate 10 west near the 60 mile marker, 15 miles east of Robertsdale in Baldwin County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.