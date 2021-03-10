Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating a fatal crash in Baldwin County.
ALEA says Troopers responded at about 3:53 a.m. Wednesday to the crash scene on Alabama 225 near Cadet Drive.
The agency says additional information is not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
