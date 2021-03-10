UPDATE: According to ALEA, the crash occurred when Johnathan D. Lee, 21, of Spanish Fort, driving a 2015 Toyota Camry, collided with a 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Tommy E. Reynolds, 51, also of Spanish Fort.

Both Lee and Reynolds were killed as a result of the crash, which occurred on Alabama 225 near the 2 mile marker, one mile north of Spanish Fort, in Baldwin County.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. --Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating a fatal crash in Baldwin County.

ALEA says Troopers responded at about 3:53 a.m. Wednesday to the crash scene on Alabama 225 near Cadet Drive.

The agency says additional information is not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.