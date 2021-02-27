GULF SHORES, Ala. --One person was killed and another airlifted to a hospital after crashing into a light pole in an attempt to elude police Friday night, officials say.

The police chase began in Elberta and ended at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 4 in Gulf Shores shortly before 10 p.m.

According to ALEA, the driver of the 1996 Honda Accord was injured, and the passenger was killed after the vehicle crashed.

Identity of the passenger is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Investigators haven't revealed why the chase began or why the suspect(s) attempted to outrun police.

FOX10 News is told Elberta police began the chase and Foley police assisted.