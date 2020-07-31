The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday released new details in two deadly Baldwin County wrecks that happened Thursday night.
A 66-year-old Bay Minette man died in one crash. A 16-year-old boy died in the other crash.
From ALEA:
ALEA Troopers are investigating a pair of fatal crashes that occurred in Baldwin County on Thursday, July 30. The first occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. south of Bay Minette. Terry Odell Robinson, 66, of Bay Minette, was traveling south on U.S. 31 near Reed Lane on a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck from behind by a 2012 Chevy Colorado. The driver of the Chevy Colorado was identified as Robert G. Day, of Bay Minette. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The second occurred at approximately 8:05 p.m. just east of Daphne. The crash occurred on Baldwin County 54 near Newport Lane when a 2009 Nissan Xterra, occupied by three area teens, was traveling west and left the roadway where it struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, a 16 year old male, was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; at least one of the passengers was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate both crashes.
