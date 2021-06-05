BALDWIN COUNTY Ala, (WALA) Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) have released a statement regarding their investigation into a crash that resulted in a fatality in Baldwin County Friday evening.
The statement reads as follows:
"A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, has claimed the life of a Point Clear man. Ronald Wasp, 36, was fatally injured when the 2005 Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle he was driving collided with the rear end of a 2003 Infiniti M45 driven by Samantha Clark, 31, of Fairhope. Wasp was transported to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Scenic U.S. 98, approximately one mile from Barnwell, in Baldwin County. Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate."
