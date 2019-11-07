The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in the first of two fatal crashes early Wednesday morning on Baldwin County Road 112 near the Alabama-Florida line.
Keith Owens, 57, from Pensacola, Fla., died in the first crash, shortly after 4 a.m., said ALEA Lt. Joe Piggott.
Patrick Bankester, 52, of Bay Minette, was traveling east on Baldwin 112, or Old Pensacola Road, near the Florida state line when his 2011 International tractor-trailer rig was struck by a westbound 2017 Yamaha motorcycle ridden by Owens, according to ALEA.
Owens was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
While crews worked to clear the scene, a second crash occurred at the same location. That second crash resulted in the death of 41-year-old Dwain Bradshaw, a volunteer fire chief from Escambia County, Fla.
ALEA said Clifton Harrison, 59, of Mobile, was traveling east on Baldwin 112 in a 1999 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig loaded with logs. When he approached the scene of the initial crash, his truck struck two unoccupied vehicles -- a 2007 Peterbilt truck and a 2011 Dodge truck -- before leaving the roadway and striking an Bradshaw as the fire chief was working alongside the road, ALEA said.
Bradshaw was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers continue to investigate the the crashes.
