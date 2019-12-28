Baldwin County, Ala. – ALEA State Troopers are investigating an early morning, three-vehicle crash that occurred in the south Baldwin community of Barnwell.
Just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, Hakeem Horton Jr., 32, of Gulf Shores, was traveling east on US 98 near Baldwin 13 in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when his vehicle struck a 2000 Toyota Tundra then collided head-on with a 2003 Toyota Camry; both Toyotas were westbound. Horton and two passengers in his vehicle were injured and transported to University Hospital in Mobile.
The driver of the Camry, April Hargrove, 34, of Gulf Shores was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Tundra, Ted Purdie, 50, of Gulf Shores, was not injured. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.