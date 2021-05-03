Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:57 a.m. Monday.
This was involving an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 10 near the 56 mile marker in Baldwin County.
There's no word yet on the condition of the driver.
