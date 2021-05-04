The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency gave an update Tuesday morning on the crash of an 18-wheeler in Baldwin County on Interstate 10 a day earlier.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:57 a.m. Monday.
ALEA said Carlos Lang, 37, of Shubuta, Miss., was injured when the 2020 Peterbuilt he was driving left the roadway.
Lang was transported to a regional hospital for treatment, ALEA said.
The crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in Baldwin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.