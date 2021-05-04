The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency gave an update Tuesday morning on the crash of an 18-wheeler in Baldwin County on Interstate 10 a day earlier.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:57 a.m. Monday.

ALEA said Carlos Lang, 37, of Shubuta, Miss., was injured when the 2020 Peterbuilt he was driving left the roadway.

Lang was transported to a regional hospital for treatment, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in Baldwin County.