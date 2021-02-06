FAIRHOPE Ala, (WALA) Officials with Infirmary Health have released a statement saying that all first doses of the COVID-19 have been distributed.

The statement reads as follows:

"ALL vaccines have been administered at the drive-through clinic at 3Circle Church. 1,500 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Thomas Hospital were administered from 9 a.m. – 12:28 p.m. today.

Those who received their first dose today will return on 2/27 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. to receive their second dose.

This drive-through clinic served groups 1a, 1b and ages 65+ and was brought to the community by Thomas Hospital, the City of Fairhope, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Department of Public Health and 3Circle Church"