All lanes open on portion of Highway 31 as widening project wraps up

Alabama Department of Transportation is reopening all four lanes from the western end of the Highway 31 project, starting near Rouse’s Market, and extending to Papa John’s Gas Station in Spanish Fort.

The new traffic pattern was causing some major confusion for drivers when it first shifted at the end of last week, but drivers we talked to Monday say things are moving much smoother now.

“There was one time last week where they weren’t really marked really well, so it was very confusing as to which place I was supposed to have, and what was a turn lane, and what wasn’t, but overall, now that I see the bigger picture, I’m excited for it to be completed,” said Spanish Fort Driver Jessica Anderson.

With all lanes open in front of her store again, Donuts and Kolachecs Owner Rondoul Noung says she’s already seen sales start to tick back up.

“It’s a little bit busier than before, before it was a little bit slow,” said Noung.

We’re told traffic lights for Blakeley Way and Westminster Drive will be one of the next things to be shifted and corrected soon.

Drivers tell us they are just happy to see the longtime project start to pay off.

“Its been slow, but I have to say the past couple of days when they’ve been able to open things up, I personally feel its well worth it,” said Anderson.

Final paving and striping for the remainder of 31 is set to be wrapping over the next few weeks.

Keep in mind this may affect traffic as crews finish up.