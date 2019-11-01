SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – FOX10 News continues to ask questions after Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan was arrested Thursday accused of slapping a woman who worked for him, in the face.
Spanish Fort City Attorney, David Conner, said the alleged attack happened at work, at city hall.
One day after Mayor McMillan was arrested and charged with misdemeanor harassment, the front desk staff at Spanish Fort City Hall said he was not at work on Friday.
The alleged incident happened around October 1st.
“She alleges that happened, that was done,” Conner said. “I'm sure the mayor would take a different position about that as to how that occurred, and we'll let that unfold and go from there.”
The city attorney said it took less than a week from the time of the alleged incident to the start of the city investigation.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was not notified until just two weeks ago.
“We started doing our investigation I believe it was on October the 7th,” Conner said. “We've been interviewing employees, gathering information.”
The city investigation is still going on. We are told the alleged encounter was caught on camera.
“There is some video footage that the cameras did catch,” Conner said. “We've had some request for those records, we're reviewing those requests now and we're giving responses as they relate to those requests.”
FOX10 News filed a records request form to try and obtain that video. We will let you know if we get it.
We also asked the sheriff's office why this was not classified as an assault, they say it is because assault requires intent to cause serious physical injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.